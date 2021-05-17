EXC: Fauci’s Wuhan Lab Friends Held ‘No Compromise’ Communist Study Sessions.

A Chinese-language version of the site reveals the lab has several Chinese Communist Party organizations, including a Party Committee, Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Communist Youth League.

The lab’s “Party Building and Scientific Culture” page also reveals the existence of a “United Front Group,” an effort which, according to the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission, aims to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

The lab has also hosted United Front officials at its symposiums concerning infectious diseases.

Gone.

One press release reveals that Shi Zhengli – a Wuhan researcher listed on several studies funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – received awards and grants from the Chinese Communist Party.

“The Ministry of Education issued a notification, announcing that Prof. Zhengli Shi from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is approved to enjoy the 2014 Special Government Allowances of the State Council,” the lab’s website boasted before adding “in addition, she has been awarded as Young and Middle-aged Expert with Outstanding Contributions of Hubei Province.” Administered by the State Council, the award “shows the care and support from the central government,” according to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A now-deleted post from 2013 also reveals that the lab hosts a “Management Party Branch,” which received the “Advanced Grassroots Party Organization” award from the Hubei Provincial Institution Party Work Committee.

“By creating learning party organizations, and actively organizing various party branch activities, they have helped ensure the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s successful implementation of the “Innovation 2020” and “One Position, Three Major Breakthroughs & Five Emphasized Research Directions” development plans,” the lab bragged.

The post also reveals that the group holds routine meetings to improve “party spirit” and “political consciousness,” including events such as “Welcoming the 18th Chinese Communist Party National Congress”:

“In terms of political theory education, its first contribution is the Institution Management Branch Committee’s commitment to its members’ education in political theory and management capacity. Through periodical special democratic life meetings for the members’ training and education in the party spirit, their political consciousness and theoretical understanding have been effectively deepened. The second contribution is in organizing a series of “Welcoming the 18th Chinese Communist Party National Congress” activities, providing a philosophical underpinning for the “One, Three & Five” plan.”

Another deleted article encouraged researchers to become “fully aware of the significance of party member integrity” and “diligently perform position duties and Chinese Communist Party member integrity responsibilities.”

The lab also held a 150-person meeting to “commemorate” the anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, including granting awards to “outstanding members” and inaugurating new party members according to another deleted post:

“In the morning of June 28, WIV held a meeting in the academic auditorium to commemorate 92nd anniversary of CPC. More than 150 CPC members of the institute attended the meeting. Yuan Zhiming, secretary of CPC committee of the institute, presided over the meeting.

The meeting began with the national anthem. In the meeting, 9 newly admitted party members raised their right hands and took an oath in front of the party flag.

Then Yu Pingfan, vice secretary of the CPC committee, announced the “Decision of Awarding Advanced Party Branches, Outstanding Party Workers and Party Members”. Amid warm applauses, secretary Yuan Zhiming and vice secretary Yu Pingfan presented honor certificates to the advanced party branches, outstanding party workers and party members.”

‘Without Compromise’.

The lab’s Chinese-language site contains dozens of articles highlighting “party-building” activities occurring at the lab. The lab frequently hosts study sessions on Xi Jinping ideology, noting researchers must “implement the party’s deployment without compromise”:

“At the meeting, He Changcai, deputy secretary of the party committee and secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection, focused on adhering to and strengthening the overall leadership of the party, improving and developing my country’s national system and governance system, and insisting on people-centeredness in “Xi Jinping on State Governance (Volume 3)” Three parts. He emphasized that to uphold the party’s leadership is to firmly establish the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards.” Party organizations at all levels and all party members must be consistent with the Party Central Committee in terms of politics, ideology, and action, and implement the party’s deployment without compromise.”

Scientists have even participated in sessions to “study and implement” the Chinese Communist Party’s Five-Year Plans as recently as January 2021, also discussing how to “nurture opportunities in the crisis”:

“Participants had a lively discussion around the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee and the theme of the institute’s development plan. They exchanged their learning experiences, and put forward their opinions and suggestions on the future development of the Institute in terms of discipline layout, talent team building, integration of science and education, international cooperation, and achievement transfer. In his speech, Xiao Gengfu pointed out that, first of all, we must be guided by our national mission, establish a global vision, and keep in mind the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century. The second is to nurture opportunities in the crisis and open a new game amidst changes.”

Additional press releases reveal that the “leading cadres of the Wuhan Institute of Virology” host events to “conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era”:

“According to the relevant requirements of the party group and branch party group of the hospital on holding the 2020 democratic life meeting for party members and leading cadres, the leadership team and party members and leading cadres of the Wuhan Institute of Virology focused on “conscientiously studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, strengthening political construction, and improving politics. Ability, adhere to the sentiments of the people, win the decisive victory of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, realizing the great victory of the first century of struggle, and embarking on the theme of “a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way”, in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era, The spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Ninth Central Committee and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, and according to the requirements, carefully carried out pre-conference preparations.”