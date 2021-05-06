READ: The Full FBI Warrant Which Allowed Officers to Raid an Alaska Spa to Recover Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop.

The full warrant, detailing how a dozen FBI officers ended up raiding a spa in Alaska under false pretenses, has been released.

The story first came to major national attention after The National Pulse interviewed Paul and Marilyn Hueper, whose home and business was raided last week in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

The 38 page document, below, reveals how poor a job the FBI did in identifying a woman they say was in Speaker Pelosi’s office on the afternoon of January 6th, 2021.

In summary, the warrant appears to rely on Marilyn Hueper wearing a black coat and having brunette hair as the motivations to raid the Homer Inn and Spa in search of an HP ProBook 640 G5 i5 laptop amongst other items.

The warrant also reveals the Hueper’s identities may have been mistakenly reported to the FBI following an altercation on an Alaska Airlines flight, where the pair are said to have failed to adhere to the airlines’ masking policies.

In short, the FBI appears to have mistakenly raided a home and businesses in part because of a mad airline steward.