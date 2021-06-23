WATCH: Tucker Hypes National Pulse Exposé Linking COVID Propagandist Peter Daszak To Google.

Tucker Carlson credited The National Pulse for an exposé revealing Peter Daszak – a key figure pushing the Chinese Communist Party-approved narrative that COVID-19 had “natural origins” – had received funds from Google for over a decade.

Daszak’s ties to the search engine’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, follow months of big tech censoring stories and individuals who dared to defy the narrative that COVID-19 developed naturally in favor of a “lab leak” theory.

“It turns out that Tony Fauci was not the only one funding Peter Daszak’s work on bat viruses. Google was funding that research, too,” Carlson begins, “It sounds unlikely but we know this from a new piece in The National Pulse, which just published the evidence. Here’s the evidence: Peter Daszak admited in print. We don’t need to speculate it’s right there. Beginning in 2010, several of Daszak’s research papers explicitly acknowledged that they were funded by Google,” he continued.

The segment also follows several National Pulse reports exposing Daszak’s other compromising ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which led to his recusal from the Lancet’s COVID-19 commission.