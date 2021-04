Watch Rep. Matt Gaetz full speech from a recent Women for America First event where the Florida Congressman pushes back against bizarre mainstream media claims he engaged in “sex trafficking.”

“So when you see the leaks and the lies and the falsehoods and the smears, when you see the anonymous sources and insiders forecasting my demise, know this: They aren’t really coming for me. They’re coming for you. I’m just in the way,” Gaetz asserted.