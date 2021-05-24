Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors asserted the American flag is not a symbol she “stands by” in a 2015 video unearthed by The National Pulse.

Cullors, who recently went a real estate buying binge, also encouraged white supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to “infiltrate white supremacist groups” and lamented that “no elected official” will bring “revolution.”

The remarks come from a July 2015 interview with the radio program Uprising with Sonali.

Cullors and host Sonali Kolhatkar discuss the burning of the Confederate flag, which the BLM co-founder broadens to attack the American flag:

“I think that’s powerful. I also think it’s important that we talk about the American flag, which is a symbol of lots of hate as well, and I’ve really been appreciative of Black Lives Matter members who’ve said, yes the Confederate Flag is a terrible symbol of a particular historical moment, but the American flag is also a terrible symbol of our particular moment,” she notes.

Cullors also reveals that the American flag is not a symbol she “stands by”:

“I appreciate the Confederate flag burning, I think it’s a power symbol, and it’s really amazing to be alive watching people burn it down, and I want to question, too, are we saying then that the American flag is a symbol that we are standing by? It’s not a symbol I stand by.”

During the interview, Cullors describes how she voted for former President Barack Obama claims her preferred “revolution” will not come through the ballot box:

“I think I was too naive at that moment to really understand, like oh actually, Obama is not going to be the revolution. No elected official is going to be the revolution.”



While discussing BLM tactics, Cullors also encourages “white allies” to “infiltrate white supremacist groups”:

“White allies, I need you to take more risks. Some of you really need to contemplate infiltrating white supremacist groups, and that is a tactic that many anti-racist white people have done. They’ve infiltrated white supremacist groups as a way to be a detail, as a way to to tell other members.”

“So that is a call I’m really serious about,” she reiterates.

The unearthed video follows The National Pulse revealing Cullors celebrating praise for her work’s similarities to former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and comparing police officers to terrorists.