Wuhan Alum Pushing ‘Natural Origins’ Theory Now Works At Lab Receiving Millions From Chinese Communist Companies Including TikTok.

The Australian research institute employing COVID-19 “natural origins” theory promoter Dr. Danielle Anderson – an alum of the Wuhan Institute of Virology – has received multi-million dollar donations from Chinese Communist Party-linked companies and foundations including TikTok, The National Pulse can reveal.
Anderson – the last and only foreign scientist to have worked in the Wuhan Institute of Virology – appears to be the latest Western scientists downplaying the possibility of COVID-19 tracing its origins to the Wuhan lab.
“She still believes it most likely came from a natural source,” a Bloomberg profile notes. And these comments have earned her praise from Chinese Communist Party officials, including Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin:
Many scientists in the international community who uphold science, reason and objectivity, including Dr. Anderson, have expressed unequivocal opposition to politicizing the origin-tracing by some in the US.
Dr. Anderson also said that there were strict protocols and requirements at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and entering and exiting the facility was a carefully choreographed endeavor. Responding to the Wall Street Journal report which claimed three researchers from the lab were hospitalized with flu-like symptoms in November 2019, she said no one she knew at the Wuhan institute was ill toward the end of 2019.
Beyond her personal ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology potentially clouding her analysis of COVID-19’s origins, Chinese Communist Party-linked entities including TikTok and Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s personal foundation funneled millions of dollars to her current employer: the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the University of Melbourne.