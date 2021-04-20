Biden/Fauci COVID Comms Advisor Locks Twitter Account Following Exposé of Anti-Asian, Anti-White Tweets.

Following a National Pulse exposè revealing racist tweets from Clarke Humphrey, President Biden’s Deputy Digital Director for his COVID-19 Response team, she locked her Twitter account.

Among the anti-white tweets exposed by The National Pulse were calls to “ban white people,” instructing people to “don’t get in a car with white ppl,” and insisting “we truly do gotta get white men all the way outta here.”Additionally, National Pulse Investigative Reporter Natalie Winters shared two old posts from Humphrey referencing Asians on Twitter.

“Lol but i had to deal with all the asians with all that wic and they couldnt even speak english most of the time,” she tweeted in 2011. She also tweeted “lmao thats true though , ive witnessed it plentyyy of times at the stop and shop where i worked , # madddasians” in the same year.

The tweets appear to have prompted Humphrey to lock her Twitter account, but archived versions of the posts are still available.

The self-avowed “greatest online fundraiser in american history” has been involved in Democratic politics since 2014, beginning at the DNC before working for the Hillary Clinton campaign, then bouncing back to the DNC before departing for the Biden campaign.

Humphrey’s current role in the Biden White House also places her on the same COVID-19 Response Team as Dr. Anthony Fauci.