National Academy of Medicine President and NIH Advisor Hosted Confucius Institute Gala.





President of the United States National Academy of Medicine and National Institutes for Health (NIH) advisor Dr. Victor Dzau has repeatedly collaborated with Confucius Institutes, which are Chinese Communist Party-funded propaganda organizations, The National Pulse can reveal.

Dzau, who also serves on the World Bank Group and World Health Organization’s Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), served on the Honorary Host Committee for a 2017 gala put on by the Confucius Institute U.S. Center (CIUSC) – the U.S. headquarters of Beijing’s controversial operation. The GPMB was formed in early 2018, ahead of the onset of COVID-19, to tackle pandemics.

Confucius Institutes, which are hosted at American universities, have been described by Chinese government officials as “an important part of China’s overseas propaganda set-up.” Beyond engaging in information warfare, the institutes are notoriously rife with intellectual property theft and espionage per the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ).

In addition to serving as a host for the CIUSC’s 2017 gala, Dzau also appeared in an hour-long interview for a series produced by the center in 2018. The U.S.-China Global Education Television Series, which aired in the U.S. and state-run Chinese broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV),

In addition to calling for increased scientific collaboration between the U.S. and China, Dzau also praised China’s role in global health, noting “there’s every reason to be recognizing the importance of China in the global arena.”

“China actually has played a really important role in global health. So already, I think at least in 10 years they’ve been involved with healthcare in different countries, Africa, etcetera,” he adds despite China’s documented exploitative presence on the African continent.

“U.S.-China collaboration is so important,” Dzau reiterates in the interview.

In addition to leading the National Academy of Medicine, Dzau has also served as a member of the Advisory Committee to the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Chair of the NIH Cardiovascular Disease Advisory Committee, and Vice-Chair of the US National Research Council.

Other notable members of the National Academy include Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeffrey Sachs.

All three have been pivotal in helping China evade responsibility for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



