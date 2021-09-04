EXC: Fauci-Funded Researchers & U.S. Officials Star In Chinese State Propaganda Documentary.

National Institutes of Health officials and researchers funded by Anthony Fauci are contributing to documentaries produced by Chinese Communist Party-run media outlets seeking to absolve the regime of blame for COVID-19.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) relies on participation from American experts – even from the taxpayer-funded National Institutes of Health (NIH) – to grant a facade of credibility to its propaganda operation.

The state-run broadcaster’s hour-long documentary – “The Next Pandemic” – posits that COVID-19 developed naturally, criticizing proponents of the “lab leak” theory as conspiracy theorists. To do so, the documentary relies on interviews with Chinese Communist Party-funded researchers including the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s “bat lady” Shi Zhengli and American academics with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party who prematurely insists the virus has a natural origin.

Also key to the documentary’s anti-lab leak narrative is an interview with Director of the NIH Office of Emergency Care Research Jeremy Brown. The NIH official speaks to the severity of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the middle of the film:

“One of the most chilling aspects of the influenza virus was of course the realization that nobody knew what was killing them. They had no identification of what this bug was. People called it influenza, but they didn’t know what it was, how it was transmitted. They had some ideas, but really, and modern medicine was in its infancy even 100 years ago, and the disease would come on very, very quickly. It uncharacteristically targeted young, healthy adults.”

“The exact origin of the 1918 pandemic influenza is still not known,” CGTN host Mike Walter immediately follows up after Brown’s commentary. The clip comes from a longer interview conducted at the NIH’s Maryland campus published on March 21st, 2020

Another CGTN documentary – “Transforming the Coronavirus into a ‘Political Virus'” – blames the U.S. for starting the COVID-19 pandemic and rebukes China-focused investigations into its origins,

Among the Western experts appearing in the documentary are two researchers that counting sizable funding from Fauci: Dr. Robert Garry and Dr. Frederic Bushman.

Garry has received 70 grants from NIAID, with several sums totaling over $1 million in taxpayer funds. Recently, Garry was selected as a lead investigator for an $8.9 million NIAID-funded program to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses with pandemic potential globally.

Bushman has similarly received nearly 90 grants from NIAID.

Garry definitively asserts that COVID-10 is neither “a bioweapon” nor a product of a lab leak in the film:

“This is not a bioweapon. Nobody made this virus in a laboratory. This is a product of nature.”

Bushman pushes a similar, premature conclusion:

“There’s no reason to think that it’s a deliberately engineered weapon or something like that.”