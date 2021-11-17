EXC: Jan 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Called Secessionist Nation Of Islam Program ‘Absolutely Important.’





Rep. Bennie Thompson – chairman of the Congressional January 6th Commission – praised a program sponsored by a separatist Nation of Islam faction as “absolutely important,” The National Pulse can reveal.

Thompson, who has also supported the extremist secessionist group the Republic of New Afrika (RNA), joined the New Nation of Islam’s (NNOI) radio program in April 2014.

Ahead of Thompson’s hour-long long discussion with the “Son of Man,” the leader of the NNOI, he praised the radio program as “absolutely important”:

“Your program is absolutely important to people in southwest Mississippi that’s why I think it’s so good [unclear] and I appreciate the opportunity of being on it.”

“There’s no substitute for accurate information, and that’s why your show is so important because what you’re saying is what’s already out here. You can put opinions on it, but nobody can ever say that the facts you present were anything other than the facts,” Thompson reiterates roughly one hour into the program.

The NNOI website reveals that the “Son of Man” is a follower of the teachings of Elijah Muhammad, who led the Nation of Islam (NOI) from 1934 to 1975 and counted Malcolm X and anti-semite Louis Farrakhan as mentees:

“In 1973, the Son of Man visited Muhammad’s Temple where he heard and accepted the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. He attended Temple #27 in Los Angeles, California. After the Honorable Elijah Muhammad passed in 1975, the Son of Man realized, thanks to the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, that he is the Son of Man whom that teaching was designed to raise from a dead level to a living perpendicular.”

Among the demands called for by the NNOI are a “separate state or territory of our own”:

“WE WANT our people in America whose parents or grandparents were descendants from slaves, to be allowed to establish a separate state or territory of our own – either on this continent or elsewhere.”

“Since we cannot get along with them in peace and equality, after giving them 400 or more years of our sweat and blood and receiving in return some of the worst treatment human beings have ever experienced. We believe our contributions to this land and the suffering forced upon us by white America more than justifies our demands; and our complete separation in a state or territory of our own,” adds the NNOI before insisting:

“We know that the above plan for the solution of the black and white conflict is the best and only answer to the problems between the two peoples.”

