CNN Claims Matt Gaetz Didn’t Comment on Their Hit-Piece. He Did. They Just Won’t Publish What He Said. But We Will.

CNN’s intentional malice can be proved using the words of Charlie Chester, the network’s technical director, who admitted the network’s anti-Gaetz reporting is “propaganda” aimed at aiding the Democratic Party

The National Pulse has analyzed e-mails dated Tuesday, April 13th 2021, wherein Legal Correspondent Paula Reid reached out to Rep. Gaetz spokespeople at the Logan Circle Group.

In her original e-mail, Reid asks the Gaetz team to comment on whether he took recreational drugs. CNN did not pose questions in the original e-mail, included below:

The story itself actually quoted a woman who reached out to CNN to knock down the still baseless allegations about Rep. Gaetz and a 17-year-old prostitute. The CNN article even admits:

“One of the women who spoke to CNN said she did so in part because the picture of Gaetz as potentially connected to sex trafficking that has emerged in recent days does not align with what she saw. Both women said that they never saw anyone at the parties who appeared to be underage.”

But Reid also includes the outright falsehood, in her article, that “A spokesman for Gaetz did not respond directly to CNN’s request for comment but challenged the use of anonymous sources.”

In fact a spokesman for Rep. Gaetz responded to Reid at 6:32pm EST, a full hour and a half before her “deadline.” Her story did not run until over 12 hours later.

The Gaetz spokesman replied with the following, which CNN opted not to run in their salacious article:

“Hidden camera footage released today exposed CNN for using fake news stories about Rep. Gaetz to push self-described “propaganda” because Congressman Gaetz is an effective threat to the Democrat Party’s dangerous agenda. These are the words of your own employee. CNN viewers should find the explosive footage and come to their own conclusions about how credible CNN and its ‘anonymous sources’ are.”

The comment references the Project Veritas video released last night which reveals CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, who bragged to a young girl he met on Tinder: “If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not. So it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out.”

Chester then admits, “So we’re going to keep running these stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and just like settled outside court just and like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us (CNN).”

The fact that a CNN director was boasting to a girl he met on Tinder who turned out to be recording him, while admitting to promoting false sex stories about a sitting U.S. Congressman would usually be enough to humiliate a network. But for shameless CNN, it’s not quite enough. Now they have Paula Reid, their legal correspondent making up lies about quotes in stories, to cover for her hook-up-app-using technical director who got caught boasting about his network’s lack of journalistic ethics.

The National Pulse reached out to Paula Reid for a comment on this story, which we – unlike her – would have published in full. She did not respond to our request.

Reid previously worked for CBS, often shrieking at President Trump in the White House press briefing room. Having had her public tantrums covered positively by CNN, she joined the network a few months later.

She is the second recent CNN hire to be almost entirely focused on smearing Rep. Gaetz, with former POLITICO employee Gabby Orr recently having been caught falsifying information to create a story about Gaetz and President Trump.