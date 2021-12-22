Outgoing NIH Director Francis Collins Laments Not Doing More Research On ‘Human Behavior’.





Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins expressed regret his agency “under-invested in research in human behavior” while lamenting the choice of tens of millions of Americans to not receive a COVID-19 jab.

Collins’s departure comes amidst intense scrutiny over the National Institutes of Health funding research on “killer” bat viruses with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, believed by many to be the source of COVID-19.

Speaking with PBS NewsHour before departing the NIH, Collins appeared to regret not investing more in researching “human behavior”:

Maybe we under-invested in research in human behavior. I never imagined a year ago that there would be 60 million people who refused/declined to get the vaccine because of misinformation & disinformation”

Collins, who led the NIH during the agency’s controversy of funding live fetal organ harvesting, repeatedly invoked his Christian faith during the interview.

“I’m really fortunate to be someone who has both a scientific approach and a spiritual approach” asserted Collins.

“That means that the laboratory is also potentially a cathedral, because what we’re doing is to learn how to be even more amazed at what we have been given as human beings surrounded by a beautiful world,” he added.

Collins’s resignation also follows The National Pulse linking the doctor to several Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military-linked research initiatives, which he has funded with U.S. taxpayer dollars. Collins is also the boss of Anthony Fauci, whose National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseased (NIAID) funded “gain of function” research – the manipulation of viruses to increase their virulence and lethality – with Wuhan.



