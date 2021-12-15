COVID ‘Most Likely’ Escaped Wuhan Lab, Possibly ‘Genetically Engineered, British MPs Told.





Members of the British Parliament were informed that the “most likely origin” of COVID-19 was a leak from the Wuhan lab, and that the virus may in fact be genetically engineered. The news came during a briefing for the Science and Technology Select Committee.

Dr. Alina Chan – a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering from MIT and Harvard – said: “We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first Sars virus.”

Chan added: “We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature, there is no way this would be causing this pandemic.”

She referenced the research collaboration between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and American non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, which received millions from Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health agency.

“A proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites. So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018 ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city,” outlined Dr. Chan.

Dr. Chan’s co-author, Viscount Ridley, stressed that uncovering COVID-19’s true origins was imperative to “deter bad actors who are watching this episode and thinking that unleashing a pandemic is something they could get away with,” during the session.

“We know now that experiments were being done at biosecurity level 2 (similar to a dentist’s office) that resulted in 10,000 times increases in infectivity of viruses and three or four times their lethality. The important thing is to stop doing these experiments that are risky,” he added.

The officials were also briefed on one of the strongest and widely circulated pieces of disinformation about the origins of COVID-19: a 2020 statement in the Lancet medical journal. The article prematurely concluded that the virus developed naturally and was leveraged by scientists and the mainstream media to silence discussion over the possibility of COVID-19 leaking from a lab.

Also controversial, the letter, which was spearheaded by EcoHealth’s Daszak, failed to mention any of the researcher’s conflicts of interest with the Wuhan lab and the Chinese Communist Party.

MP Aaron Bell slammed the Lancet for correcting this mistake “too little too late” in a recent memorandum.



