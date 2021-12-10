SCALP: COVID Investigator Funded By Chinese Communist Party Removed From WHO Team Following National Pulse Exposé.





Marion Koopmans – who served on the World Health Organization’s first COVID-19 origins investigation team – appears to have been removed from the body’s new “effort” to trace the source of the virus following the National Pulse revealing her long-standing ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Koopmans appears to have suffered a similar fate to fellow World Health Organization (WHO) Peter Daszak – an American researcher whose Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborations were funded by Anthony Fauci.

In the initial October announcement of the WHO’s newfound Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), Koopmans was listed as one of 28 members. SAGO’s updated member list, however, fails to include Koopmans as a contributor to the effort to allegedly uncover the origins of COVID-19.

Dr. Hume Field, a Science & Policy Advisor to Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, lamented what appears to be Koopmans’s removal from the committee on Twitter.

I see the WHO SAGO is formally announced. Lets hope their science isn't pressured by politics, given the way the earlier WHO mission/report was dissed.

And where is @MarionKoopmans who was previously flagged as a member?!! https://t.co/jewe1Gmr1P — Hume Field (@HumeField) November 25, 2021

The National Pulse previously unearthed Koopmans’s role on a scientific advisory board of the Centers for Disease Control of Guangdong China.

“She has advised on the building of the laboratory capacity for emerging infectious disease detection in this region, and has ongoing research collaborations trying to unravel emergence and spread of viruses through the animal production chain in this region,” notes a summary of her work with the state-run body.

Koopmans has also authored scientific research papers and journal articles supported by Chinese Communist Party grants.

A July 2020 study – Exploring utility of genomic epidemiology to trace origins of highly pathogenic influenza A/H7N9 in Guangdong – was “supported by grants from National Key Research and Development Program of China [and] the National Key Research and Development Program of China.”

Another 2017 study focusing on Zika virus was also funded and executed by the Guangdong provincial government, according to a summary: We thank all of the related laboratory and administrative personnel at Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Jiangmen Center for Disease Control and Prevention for their contribution to the follow-up investigation. The present study was supported by grants from the Guangdong Provincial Science and Technology ProgrammA and the National Key Development Program. And another Koopman-led 2014 study done alongside Guangdong Provincial CDC researchers on InfluenzaA(H7N9) was “supported by 12th five-year-major projects of China’s Ministry of Public Health.”Koopmans has also authored a host of studies financially backed by the state-run China Scholarship Council including reports on Norovirus, Rotavirus, Calcineurin, and migration.



