EXCLUSIVE: Wuhan Lab Found All Genes To Recreate ‘Epidemic Strain’ Of Coronavirus in 2017.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology – increasingly believed to be the source for the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus – obtained “all the genes to make a SARS coronavirus similar to the epidemic strain,” according to a 2017 report by Science News.

The article – “Bats in China carry all the ingredients to make a new SARS virus” – documents how a Wuhan Institute of Virology research team led by the Fauci-funded “bat lady” Shi Zhengli sampled wild bats.

Also cross-posted to the Wuhan lab’s website, the November 30th 2017 report reveals how data collected by Shi’s team enabled the lab to “make a SARS coronavirus similar to the epidemic strain”:

“After five years of surveying bats in a cave in southern China’s Yunnan Province, Zhengli Shi and colleagues discovered 11 new strains of SARS-related viruses in horseshoe bats (especially in Rhinolophus sinicus). Within the strains, the researchers found all the genes to make a SARS coronavirus similar to the epidemic strain, says Shi, a virologist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

These new strains are more similar to the human version of SARS than were previously identified bat viruses, says Matthew Frieman, a virologist at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

The article, which was recently wiped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s website, also notes that Shi and her colleagues found that “several of the strains” could grow in human cells.

“By analyzing the new viruses’ complete genetic makeup, Shi and her colleagues retraced the steps that might have given rise to the original SARS virus. A few spots in the viruses’ DNA seem particularly prone to rearrangement, so remixing happens often. The study suggests that recombination between viruses has shaped the evolution of SARS, says Baric.

Several of the strains could already grow in human cells, Shi’s team found. That indicates “there’s a chance that the viruses that exist in these bats could jump to people,” Frieman says. “Whether they will or not is anybody’s guess.”

Dr. Ralph Baric – labeled by Shi as one of her “longtime collaborators” and recently referenced by Senator Rand Paul during his questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci – is also quoted in the article:

The viruses “are poised to cause future outbreaks,” says virologist Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, who was not involved in the study. “We can’t let our guard down.”

The unearthed article follows The National Pulse revealing 2018 comments from Baric offering advice on how to “make money on the next pandemic.”