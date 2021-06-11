WATCH: CCP’s ‘Bat Lady’ Thanks NIH & ‘Longtime Collaborator’ Peter Daszak.

Shi Zhengli – the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s”Bat Woman” – thanked the U.S. National Institutes of Health along with “longtime collaborators” such as the Anthony Fauci-funded Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric in a presentation on bat coronaviruses unearthed by The National Pulse.

The slide, which comes from Shi’s keynote at the European Scientific Working group on Influenza’s (ESWI) 2020 conference, is the latest piece of evidence that American taxpayer dollars were funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The unearthed presentation follows Senator Rand Paul questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci on his NIH agency’s financial ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party-award winning Shi.

“For years, Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist in the U.S., has been collaborating with Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Virology Institute, sharing his discoveries about how to create super viruses. This gain-of-function research has been funded by the NIH. Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan,” Senator Paul inquired before Fauci asserted the claims were “entirely and completely incorrect.”

In yet another blow to Fauci’s statement, the concluding slide of Shi’s presentation extends “acknowledgments” to Baric and Peter Daszak, the president of Fauci-funded EcoHealth Alliance. “I would like to thank all the collaborators, particularly my longtime collaborators Linfa Wang, Peter Daszak, and Ralph Baric,” she notes.

On the bottom of the slide, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) logo appears next to the Chinese Academy of Science and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

In another slide, Shi writes “thanks to Prof. Ralph Baric for offering human ACE2 mouse model” while describing experiments conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology relating to bat coronaviruses. “We also used human ACE2 transgenic mice to study the pathogenesis of bat SARS-related COVID, and we found that the recombinant virus carrying different spike proteins showed different pathogenicity in human ACE2 mice,” she notes.