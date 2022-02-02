A Dominion Voting Systems Rep is Sponsoring a Republican Senate Campaign Fundraiser.





Dave McCormick – a Republican candidate vying to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate – is hosting a campaign fundraiser sponsored by the founder of a consulting firm repping Dominion Voting Sytems, which has come under scrutiny for its conduct in the 2020 election.

McCormick is running to replace retiring Senator Pat Toomey – against candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz –in a state rife with election fraud and irregularities.

Scheduled for January 24th in New York, McCormick’s event counts over three dozen individuals as co-hosts, among which is Tony Fratto.

Fratto, who served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary to President George W. Bush, founded Hamilton Place Strategies following his departure from the federal government. One of the communications consulting firm’s clients, Dominion Voting Systems, appears to present a conflict of interest regarding election integrity and security.

Fratto has also publicly defended the election company in now-deleted tweets:

Dominion Voting Systems filed several lawsuits against individuals including Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, who have criticized the company’s usage by election officials and districts across America.

Prior to the 2020 election, even Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the security of the voting company’s machines.

Amidst this controversy, Dominion Voting Systems hired Fratto’s Hamilton Place Strategies to provide public relations support in response to statements from then-President Donald Trump, his legal team, and their supporters, according to Michael Steel, a partner at the firm.

Steel appeared in several interviews defending the voting company, claiming “it is not physically possible for our machines to switch votes from one candidate to the other,” during a Fox News interview in November.

Fratto has also used his personal Twitter account to defend Dominion Voting Systems, posting “None of this is true about Dominion voting machines, not a single word. None of it,” on December 5th, 2020. Fratto has since deleted his post.



