U.S. Border Protection Arrests Honduran National On Child Porn Charges.





A Honduran national arrested by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon entering the U.S. was sentenced to five years in prison on child pornography charges.

“Lucas Sanchez-Velasquez, a 39-year-old citizen of Honduras, was arrested in March of 2021 by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers after they discovered child pornography images on his cell phone upon his arrival to the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from San Pedro Sula, Honduras,” explained the agency.

Velasquez’s received his sentence from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida following an investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team.

“The CBP mission encompasses many factors, protecting children and the most vulnerable in our communities is of the utmost importance to each and every one of us,” remarked Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Port Director Dylan J. DeFrancisci. “Every arrest for a child pornography violation is significant to accomplishing our mission,” he continued.

The case follows a surge of convicted criminals – including murderers, rapists, and pedophiles – attempting to breach America’s southern border, which has been left unsecured by the Biden White House. President Joe Biden has appointed a number of far-left, anti-CBP activists to coordinate his regime’s immigration policy.

These criminal crossings also follow a record-breaking surge in the number of overall migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, according to figures provided by CBP.

The trend – which poses a clear threat to national security – is particularly pronounced among unaccompanied minors who are attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico.

“This fiscal year, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, the Del Rio Sector has already encountered 2,280 unaccompanied juveniles, compared to only 1,305 during the same time last year,” explained a report from the federal agency in reference to just one of 20 border sectors. The numbers amount to a 74.7 percent increase in attempted border crossings.



