Newsom-Appointed Judge Gives Pedophile With ‘One Of The Largest’ Child Porn Collections Less Than Half A Year In Jail.





A California man arrested with what authorities described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography – including over 1,000 DVDs with content showing children being raped – will spend less than a year in jail.

The light sentence was issued by Fresno County Superior Court Judge Leanne Le Mon, a self-identified Democrat and judicial appointee of Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Tuesday, 57-year-old Michael Wayne Martin of Fresno was officially sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of formal probation, according to court documents.

Michael Wayne Martin, 57, had over 1,000 DVDs containing videos of children being raped He pled no contest Just sentenced to ONLY 180 days in jail in Fresno, CA Credit for 1 day served Eligible for release in December pic.twitter.com/jPtsbuu1Mk — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) September 21, 2022

The sentence follows Martin’s arrest in May of 2021, where investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office found over 1,000 DVDs that contained videos of children being raped at his home.

“His closet was stuffed full of DVDs, the majority contained video and images of children being raped. Disgusting material,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in response to Martin’s arrest.

Officials described their findings, which also included electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos of children, as “one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation.” No evidence suggested that Martin engaged in physical contact with children.

Martin had originally entered a not guilty plea on the child pornography possession charges, though he later changed it to no contest.

Despite the staggering size of Martin’s child pornography collection, he will be eligible for release in December of this year after he serves just 180 days – less than half of a year – in jail.

Martin’s lenient sentencing follows a host of Democratic politicians and left-wing activists, often advocates for the “Defund The Police” movement, getting arrested for possessing child pornography and pedophilia. Mainstream media outlets including USA Today have also come under fire for promoting pedophilia, as have several professors at universities and U.S. military institutions.



