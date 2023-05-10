OMG: Hidden Camera Catches Catholic College Prioritizing Transgender Student, Promising Shared Accommodation With Biological Girls.





The O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has released footage from a citizen journalist showing the Housing Director at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota promising “top of the list” treatment for a fake transgender student invented for the purposes of the media sting.

In footage release Wednesday evening, director Zoe Chang can be seen pledging multiple preferential accomodations for a transgender student, including but not limited to:

Sharing a room or floor with biologically female students;

Obtaining first place on a list for their own room, due to their supposed gender dysphoria, and;

Refusing to tell other students about the transgendered student in their midst.

The full clip can be viewed below, and contains details of Chang’s absurd promises at the Catholic university, as well as her explanation that the university is attempting to be quietly more deviant, without being “too public.”

The news follows an incident in Wisconsin, where high school girls were allegedly exposed to the male genitalia of an 18-year-old student who identifies as “trans” as they showered at their school. Parents were not informed at the time of the incident.



