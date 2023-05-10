Trump Froze Taxpayer Funds for a Key Wuhan Lab Collaborator. Biden Just Brought it Back.





U.S. taxpayers will once again fund EcoHealth Alliance, a company that has collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) for over a decade, for a project that began on April 26 called: ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.’

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-collaborating nonprofit, EcoHealth, has been granted an annual $576,290 for the next four years by the taxpayer-funded and formerly Fauci-led National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Wuhan lab itself will contribute to the new project with more than 300 whole and partial genome sequences of SARS-related bat coronaviruses from its collection. EcoHealth staff will analyze various genomes and enzyme receptors to determine how SARS-CoV-2 enters human cells. Yet, the former recombinant virus research that occurred before the pandemic will not be resumed, nor will the project continue to work with live viruses, they claim.

The news will be of little comfort to those who have questions over Fauci, EcoHealth, and Wuhan lab links, with The National Pulse exposing many of these details over the course of 2020/21.

The resumption of the grant comes after former-President Donald Trump halted Fauci’s NIH-backed research into bat coronaviruses in Wuhan in April 2020.

Before the suspension, the 2014 grant to EcoHealth funded “controversial experiments” that mixed different bat viruses related to “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome” (SARS). NIH grant number R01AI110964 provided the Wuhan lab with roughly $600,000 over eight years, extracting viruses from animals and “manipulating” them to make them more transmissible to humans.

Rutgers University Microbiologist Dr. Richard Ebright, however, said “[i]t is an outrage that EcoHealth Alliance – an organization that potentially shares culpability for the origin of the Covid-19 Pandemic…continues to receive US-government grants and contracts.”

“Back to Work.”

The controversial and compromised director of EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak – who openly admitted to “faking” figures for a $7 billion pandemic grant during a meeting with the Obama administration – announced that he and his colleagues are happy that they “have the ability to finally get back to work.”

“What we want to know is could [one of these viruses] actually infect a human and they have a way to do this just using computers, or just using simple lab work,” Daszak added.

Peter Daszak participated in a “longtime” and Fauci-funded research effort alongside the Wuhan lab into coronaviruses before the pandemic began. He has since insisted upon the “natural origin” theory rather than the “lab leak theory,” as well as U.S. federal investments of up to $1 trillion into “pandemic prevention.”

The recent funding comes despite Daszak’s EcoHealth receiving a $4.7 million grant from the Biden government in 2021. The grant was the largest that EcoHealth had ever received from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the third highest grant the group ever received.

Republican Deputy Whip Rep. Reschenthaler introduced legislation to ban all federal funding to EcoHealth by way of the “Defund EcoHealth Alliance Act” in January this year.

In a statement Reschenthaler explained: “It is unconscionable that EcoHealth Alliance repeatedly funneled American taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab controlled by the Chinese Communist Party that conducts dangerous and potentially deadly research.”



