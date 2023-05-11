69% of Americans Think Biden Influence Peddling is a ‘Serious Scandal’.





More than two-thirds of Americans – 69 percent – believe that the evidence of foreign influence peddling by the Biden family is a serious scandal, according to a recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports.

The vast majority of Republicans and almost half of Democrats answered either “very serious” or “somewhat serious” to the question: “How serious of a scandal are the accusations of foreign influence peddling by Joe Biden and his family?”

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans – 73 percent – said it was a “very serious” scandal, with another 15 percent stating it was “somewhat serious.” A notable 49 percent of Democrats thought the accusations concurred. Some 26 percent believing it was “very serious” and 23 percent “somewhat serious.”

In fact, there were more Democrats who thought the accusations to be “serious” than those who answered either “not very serious” – 28 percent – or “not at all serious” – 18 percent.

Joe Biden’s Profiteering.

Furthermore, Rasmussen Reports told those surveyed that “[c]ongressional investigators say they have obtained documents ‘that would implicate Joe Biden in a pray-for-play scheme, in trying to set up a deal to receive funds to he and his family, in exchange for foreign policy decisions’ when Biden was vice president,” then asked: “How likely is it that Joe Biden personally profited from such a deal?”

Republican voters seem convinced that Joe Biden personally profited, with 65 percent answering “very likely” and another 20 percent answering “somewhat likely.”

Just under half of Democrats – 44 percent – believed that Joe Biden personally profited from such deals, with 20 percent answering “very likely” and 22 percent “somewhat likely.”

A combined total of 50 percent of Democrats disagreed with the question, only six percent more than those who thought it likely.

More Than Just Hunter.

Lastly, Rasmussen asked: “Do you agree with this statement: The Hunter Biden scandal “is not just about the president’s son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the President of the United States.”

Sixty-five percent of voters agreed with the statement. An overwhelming 75 percent of Republicans answered, “strongly agree” and another 12 percent “somewhat agree[ing].”

Democrats were again strongly divided over the scandal, as only five percent more disagreed with the statement, with a total of 44 percent answering either “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree.” A majority of democrats disagreed with the statement, however. Nearly one-third – 32 percent – answered “strongly disagree” and 17 percent “somewhat disagree.”

Further details of the Biden influence peddling scheme, as well as the CIA attempt to help cover it up, can be found here.




