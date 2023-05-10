CIA Operatives Aided in Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up, Congress Reveals Massive, China-Linked Influence Peddling Scheme.





The U.S. Congress’s Oversight and Weaponization committees have respectively confirmed swathes of 2020 National Pulse reporting into family business practices of President Joe Biden, revealing what appears to be an influence peddling grift involving his son Hunter as well as eight other family members.

The reports also confirm that the U.S. national intelligence apparatus aided and abetted the Bidens in covering up their links to Chinese Communist-linked entities that were paying massive amounts in exchange for political favors, as well as attempting to delegitimize the release of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents.

Both reports can be read in full at the bottom of this page.

The Biden Family Grift.

The first memo, from Rep. James Comer, concludes:

Biden family members and business associates created a web of over 20 companies—most were limited liability companies formed during Joe Biden’s vice presidency;

Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies. The Committee has identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office.

the Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies.

complicated financial transactions appear to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden bank accounts.

Chinese nationals and companies with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.

The memo also confirms that after he assumed the vice presidency in 2009, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his business associates formed at least 15 companies, which processed transfers ranging from approximately $5,000 to at least $3 million. It also confirms the $80,000 diamond gift to Hunter Biden from Chinese Communist Ye Jianming in 2017, as well as providing examples of how the Biden foreign money was moved around:

Weaponization.

A second report out from Congress’s Weaponization committee examines how a letter signed by 51 intelligences operatives aided the Biden campaign in its cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop that led to the revelations above, and more.

The report confirms a number of bombshell revelations including a major admission from former acting CIA director Michael Morell, who admitted in testimony to drafting the statement from 51 former intelligence officials with a view to “help[ing] Vice President Biden in the debate.”

Morell and his colleague Marc Polymeropoulos even went so far as to exchange text messages boasting about their efforts duping the American public into believe the hard drive was “Russian disinformation” and suggested there may be jobs, or money involved as a reward.

That admission came against the backdrop of America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) itself “fast tracking” the letter, and even reportedly approaching former intelligence officials with a view to having them sign onto the letter too, which they did. In effect, the CIA aided a foreign-linked presidential campaign (that of the Bidens) against the sitting Commander-in-Chief, President Trump.

Asked about his role in the letter, Morell confirmed to Congress: “[T]here were two intentions here, right? One was to make clear to the American people that the Russians were interfering in the election, and the other was to help Vice President Biden in the debate.”

Asked why he and his fellow signatories to the now-infamous letter wanted to help Joe Biden, Morrel responded: “Because I wanted him to win the election.”

The outright admission over the politicization of the U.S. national security apparatus is certain to rankle its chief figures in Washington, D.C., causing further concern over the legitimacy of the 2020 election itself, and questions over 2024.

Colluding Against the Commander-in-Chief.

Close examination of the report reveals that the committees also believe that “the CIA may have have promoted the statement”, with an employee alleged to have solicited signatures for it, representing one of the most heinous acts of political interference by the government in any election, ever.

Too Political.

The report reveals there was an earlier, even more partisan version of the letter that some signatories were uncomfortable with, denying Biden was involved in corruption in Ukraine and claiming that his suspect actions there were, if anything, in aid of fighting corruption.

Heads in the Sand.

Like the Bidens, the CIA is failing to fully cooperate with the investigation, with the report noting that requests for documentation that were expected to be met by April 4th having gone unanswered.

The Weaponization Report:

The Influence Peddling Memo:



