It’s Mother’s Day. So of Course These 7 Corporate Brands Are Promoting Dudes in Dresses.





It’s Mother’s Day in the United States. Which has led a plethora of corporations and consumer brands to advertise their products to the most important women in our lives: our moms. Unfortunately, some of these brands have decided that your dad can now be your mom. Or that some random dude in a dress can be your mom.

That’s why Woke Alerts, powered by Consumer Research, put together the following short list of companies who are continuing the far-left’s war on women this Mother’s Day. Check out their research and calls to action, below. And follow Woke Alerts for more.

Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder, and Anthropologie are just a few companies that appreciate a great deal of business from women, but recently have gone woke by replacing women with men in their company advertisements for women’s clothing and products. Some companies, like Woke Washed Levi’s have gone so far as to attempt to erase women by making “genderless” clothing lines.

1. Calvin Klein

This fashion brand launched an ad campaign featuring a pregnant transgender woman and her transgender partner. This campaign said it was in “support of women and mothers all over the world.”

You can contact Calvin Klein customer service by calling 866-513-0513 or emailing them here. To read more, click here.

2. Pantene

Hair care brand Pantene featured an adult man dressed up as a teenage girl for an “emotional” ad celebrating “her” quinceañera.

Photo credit: AdWeek

You can reach Pantene by calling1-800-945-7768 or emailing them here. To read more, click here.

3. Rent the Runway

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney teamed up with the women’s clothing rental brand for an advertisement which gave followers a discount code. Mulvaney, who most recently partnered with Bud Light, causing immense backlash, has many corporate partners ranging from KitchenAid to Olay.

You can contact Rent the Runway by using their Customer Service line: 1-800-509-0842 or online here.

4. Anthropologie

Clothing brand Anthropologie used a man to advertise an array women’s clothing. The comments on the Instagram post were quickly censored due to immediate backlash.

Photo credit: Anthropologie Instagram

You can contact Anthropologie by using their Customer Service line: 1-800-732-2306 or online here. To read more, click here.

5. Estée Lauder

The makeup and skincare brand launched an ad campaign featuring a transgender man explaining that his “favorite part of being a woman is living in full color.”

Photo credit: Evie Magazine

You can contact Estée Lauder by using their Customer Service line: 1-877-311-3883 or by using their online form here. To read more, click here.

6. Levi’s.

The woke denim brand recently announced they would be building out their gender-neutral options because Levi’s CEO said, “We know that some women buy some men’s products and some men buy women’s products.” This comes after they released a “genderless” and “size inclusive” collection which featured transgender “women” and “genderless” models for Pride Month last year.

Photo credit: Pink News

You can contact Levi’s using their Customer Service line: 1-800-872-5384 or online here. To read more, click here.

7. CoverGirl

For some companies going woke happened a long time ago, in 2016, CoverGirl replaced women with their first male “CoverGirl” on their magazine.

Photo credit: Allure. You can contact CoverGirl using their Customer Service line: 1-800-998-4573 or by using their online form here. To read more click here.

