REPORT: COVID Vaccines Are Causing SEVERE Neurological Complications Including Bell’s Palsy and Strokes.





The COVID-19 vaccines – including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson – have been causing a number of severe, life-changing neurological complications and syndromes, according to a review conducted by the European Journal of Medical Research (EJMR).

These revelations come soon after studies discovered the vaccines, among other things, “increase menstrual disturbance chances by up to 41 percent” and have a strong link to post-vaccination tinnitus.

According to the EJMR, which relied upon research, case reports, and articles related to “adverse effects” to conduct their review, “the short-term outcome of COVID-19 vaccination is promising, but in the medium and long-term, especially with some vaccines, side effects have been reported that are worrisome.”

The study states explicitly that “[e]ach type of vaccine can play a different role in increasing the risk” of the manifestation of the following disorders:

“COVID-19 vaccination can sometimes have severe side effects on [the] nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, cranial nerves, and peripheral nerves, and has been shown to have adverse vascular, metabolic, inflammatory, and functional effects on the brain.”

Neurological Complications.

Adenovirus vaccines, which allow fragments of mRNA or genomes to enter the human body, including AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Sputnik, have been especially linked to complications such as thrombocytopenia, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage in the brain.

Whereas mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, are more generally linked to demyelinating syndromes such as transverse myelitis, first manifestation of MS, and neuromyelitis optica, states the EJMR report.

Who is Affected?

The vaccines have “several local and systemic neurological complications that occur in different people, from mild to severe, depending on age, sex, history of the disease, and pre-existing immunity,” states the report.

An Austrian case study conducted by Josef Finsterer, from which the EJMR report draws, suggests that complications usually occur within one day to one month after vaccination, and are often acute, transient, and self-limiting. However, severe cases have led to hospitalization, intensive care, and, as the EJMR states in the report’s abstract, death.

The frequency of neurological disorders following vaccination is higher for women. Women “induce a stronger immune response against foreign antigens, which can lead to the targeting of self-antigens and lead to autoimmune disorders,” per the Journal of Neuroimmunology.

The report adds: “Because COVID-19 vaccines [were] urgently approved, meaning they [did] not complete the standard clinical trials, the adverse effects of each vaccine should be closely monitored. It is necessary to pay attention to the fact that in mass vaccination, due to different races, disease history, age, lifestyle, and other effective factors, the incidence of adverse effects of vaccination is higher.”



