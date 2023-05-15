Soros Shredded in Replies After Tweeting About Heart Attack.


Billionaire open borders activist George Soros has confirmed he is in good health and has not suffered a heart attack – but not everyone greeted the good news with enthusiasm.

“Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false,” tweeted the 92-year-old plutocrat and convicted insider trader on Monday.

“I am alive and healthy,” he added.

The Hungarian-born financier, notorious for using his vast fortune to fund, directly or indirectly, efforts to overturn Brexit, facilitate mass migration, and elect progressive prosecutors such as Alvin Bragg — currently dragging Donald Trump through the courts in New York City — did not find his update greeted with universal relief, however.

“You would have to have a heart for that to have been true,” remarked one another — a quip repeated by many others in the tweet’s heavily ratioed reply thread.

“The world couldn’t get this lucky,” added another.

