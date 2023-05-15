Tech Media Admits ‘Moderation Clashes’ Are Coming Back to Twitter.





World Economic Forum (WEF) executive Linda Yaccarino‘s reign as CEO of Twitter is likely to result in clashes with nominally pro-free speech owner Elon Musk, tech industry media is reporting.

Tech site 9to5Mac, which describes itself as “consistently at the top of Techmeme’s leaderboards and cited by publications like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Bloomberg, and many others”, reports Yaccarino is “likely to clash with Musk on moderation” given her history of “pressing” the South African tech billionaire to “take action to reduce hate speech and misinformation on the platform” and appease corporate advertisers.

9to5Mac notes Yaccarino supports “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach” – a Twitter policy Musk endorses entailing allegedly problematic users not being banned from the platform altogether but having its algorithms rigged against them so they are left effectively shouting into the void, rendering their “freedom” to express themselves largely worthless.

Indeed, at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, the new Twitter CEO is “highly” involved in its so-called Value in Media initiative, which aims to enforce “common standards” on social media so that “certain types of content would not exist and would certainly not be monetized through advertising.”

Musk, for his part, has urged Twitter users skeptical of the new CEO not to “judge too early” and insisted he is “adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money” – but it seems unlikely that Yaccarino will leave her highly-developed views on censorship at the door, even it is only pushed stealthily and incrementally.

The National Pulse can be found on Facebook, Gettr, Telegram, and Twitter.



