Farage: Brexit Has Failed Due to Over-Regulation, Continued Mass Migration, and Useless Politicians.





Brexit leader Nigel Farage has declared ‘Brexit has failed’ due to the mismanagement of the now independent United Kingdom, predominantly by bureaucrats and Conservative Party politicians.

While corporate media sources have been quick to seize upon Farage’s summary without providing further context, the former UK Independence Party leader was detailed in his claims over Britain leaving the European Union, on the BBC’s Newsnight show on Monday.

“What Brexit has proved, I’m afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels. We’ve mismanaged this totally.”

Farage spoke of issues such as “take-overs, corporation tax,” and said “we are driving business away from our country.”

None of this was inevitable, the Brexit leader said, but Britain’s Conservative Party shoulder the blame for “regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members.”

“Brexit has failed,” he concluded. “We’ve not delivered on Brexit and the Tories have let us down very, very badly.”

Farage also added that he does not believe the UK would be in a better position were it still a member of the European Union.

WATCH:

‘Brexit has failed’ GB News presenter Nigel Farage admits after he is read a list of negative facts about the UK economy https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/mUrnHee5mb — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 15, 2023

The news comes days after former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Farage about how left-wing Britain’s Conservative Party had now become.



