Trump Tells Farage: Britain’s Conservative Party Went ‘Far Left’.





Britain’s governing Conservative Party faces being routed from office because it simply isn’t conservative, Donald Trump has remarked, in an illuminating interview with former Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

The 45th President of the United States was asked during a 30-minute ‘GB News’ interview about the prospect of a Labour government. Farage suggested that “after 13 years of the Conservatives people [are starting] to think: ‘Maybe [time for] a change?'”

Trump, demonstrating a keen understanding of the RINO-like behavior of the nicknamed ‘Tory Party’, cut in unprompted, saying they may not be facing their current dire polling numbers “if [they] stayed conservative.”

“[T]hey really weren’t staying conservative… they were literally going far left. It never made sense,” he said.

“I’m saying this as an outsider, but an outsider looking in: they were going far left… I can tell you, they were not conservative policies toward the end,” he added.

“Tory MPs, Boris included, are renowned flip-floppers. Where they stood on any issue yesterday has no bearing on where they might be tomorrow. Indeed, they're often offended at even an expectation of consistency.” HOT ANALYSIS for @NewsweekOpinion! https://t.co/GTdsH5RubQ — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson “Changed”.

Which policies the former president had in mind is unclear, but the Conservatives have indeed turned their backs on most of the pledges they made to their voters in various manifestos prior to the 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019 general elections.

Fracking is banned, the tax burden is at its heaviest since the Second World War, immigration is higher than ever, and a bill to heavily restrict free speech online has been introduced, among other missteps.

Trump was diplomatic about Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, however, and about toppled British premier Boris Johnson — a favor the American-born Briton has often not returned — saying that he likes him.

Nevertheless, Trump did note that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson “really went a little bit on the liberal side” once he became Prime Minister.

“Something happened. He changed,” the former president observed, highlighting in particular how Johnson “all of a sudden” became obsessed with the green agenda on taking office, despite posing as a pro-fracking libertarian for years.

The National Pulse first explained how Johnson handed over power to his Clinton-aligned wife, Carrie Symonds, in early 2021.

WATCH:



