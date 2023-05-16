‘No F**king Way!’ – British Intel Mocked FBI’s Flimsy Russia Collusion ‘Evidence’ Against Donald Trump.





Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the FBI’s debunked attempts to connect President Donald Trump to Russian collusion reveals that British intelligence officials were deeply unimpressed by the evidence, saying there was “no [f**king] way in hell” they would assist.

The Durham Report, commissioned in 2019 after the excruciatingly drawn-out investigations into Trump and Russia, has concluded there was no evidence of any of it.

The report slams the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe as lacking sufficient evidential justification, and for its “confirmation bias”.

Pages 60 onward reveal British intelligence officials were stunned by the flimsiness of the FBI investigation, to the extent that they were convinced the Americans were holding evidence back. But they weren’t.

Specifically, the report relates how the FBI’s Assistant Legal Attaché in London, known as “UK ALAT-1”, said the British “expressed real skepticism about the motivations and reliability” of key source George Papadopoulos, and “could not believe” that vague comments Papadopoulos reportedly made in a bar “was all there was” to justify an investigation.

One British official is said to have told UK ALAT-1 that “the FBI’s plan for an operation made no sense.”

This lack of evidence was also a cause for concern among UK-ALAT-1 and his colleagues:

UK ALAT-1: Dude, are we telling them [British Intelligence Service-I] everything we know, or is there more to this?

Supervisory Special Agent-1: that’s all we have… not holding anything back

UK ALAT-1: Damn that’s thin

Supervisory Special Agent-1: I know it sucks

Later, UK ALAT-1 would find himself at FBI HQ as Crossfire Hurricane investigators “played the audio/visual recordings of [a] meeting with Carter Page” – another FBI source.

“UK ALAT-1 said the effect on the British Intelligence Service-I personnel was not positive because of the lack of any evidence corning [sic] out of the conversation,” the Durham Report notes diplomatically.

UK ALAT-1’s recollection portrayed them rather more candidly, however, with one British official reportedly saying: “For [expletive] sake, man. You went through a lot of trouble to get [Page] to say nothing.”

By the time Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his Trump-Russia investigation, UK ALAT-1 recalled, “the Brits finally had enough,” and when they were asked to assist “basically said there was no [f**king] way in hell they were going to do it.”

UK-ALAT-1 himself appears to have been skeptical of his superiors’ efforts. The Durham Report notes that he “saw that FBI executive management was pushing the matter so hard” and quotes him as saying “there was no stopping the train”.



