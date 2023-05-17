BASED: Germany Brands Climate Protesters ‘Criminal Organization’.





A group of German climate protesters, Letzte Generation (Last Generation), are suspected of being a “criminal organization” in a landmark decision by the Potsdam Regional Court.

The ruling was determined by the State Protection Chamber of the Potsdam Regional Court at the end of April this year, reports Tagesspiel.

This is the first time such a decision has been made in Germany, a nation which has led the way on left-wing climate change measures including the destruction of nuclear power plants, despite the radical Green government admitting there being “downsides.”

In December 2022, nationwide raids on Last Generation activists were carried out by German authorities following an attack on PCK raw material refineries in the Brandenburg towns of Schwedt and Werneuchen.

Since then, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Staatsanwaltschaft) has been investigating the group and preparing charges under the German Criminal Code.

The group is also under investigation for it’s attack on a Monet painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam with mashed potatoes and attempting to disrupt flight operations at Berlin Airport last year.

NEW – Mashed potato attack on $110 million Monet painting in Germany.pic.twitter.com/dK8YCB2F1C — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 23, 2022

If found guilty, the group’s activists will be prosecuted for “supporting illegal action.”



