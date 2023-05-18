Ford Revs Up for Pride Month With Ludicrous ‘Very Gay Raptor’ Ad.





Ford is the latest brand to cause a backlash online by embracing the upcoming LGBT+ pride month. The company has released a new ad campaign that sees a Ford Raptor decorated in LGBT rainbow colors and gold sparkles, speeding past its competition, with ‘#verygayraptor‘ written on the windscreen.

According to Ford, the idea originated as a response to one online comment: “Well… thats [sic] a cool car! – But that blue color is very Gay!!” Ford redecorated the blue truck with gay pride rainbows, responding, “‘Very gay’ was a compliment, right?”

The ad campaign, called “Redefining Tough,” was released in line with the company’s latest mission statement:

“Ford Pride’s Mission ​is to foster an inclusive and supportive atmosphere within Ford for LGBT+ persons.”

The automobile company is also releasing a pride version of the Ford Bronco with “full wrap in the progressive pride colors and gold glitter. Heads turn and phones click as it drives the streets,” the advertisement states.

“Ford Pride objective [sic] with driving Dash is to highlight Ford Motor Company’s inclusive commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and their employees, and a little fun along the way,” the company adds.

The news comes weeks after Bud Light parent company AB-InBev had billions knocked off its valuation after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

