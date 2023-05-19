Dutch Farmers Restricted to Two Cows Per Field in New ‘Climate Change’ Plans.





Farmers in the Netherlands may be restricted to just two cows to an area the size of a soccer stadium pitch, or slightly wider than an American football field.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has led the Netherlands at the head of the RINO-style People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) since 2010, is attacking farmers on multiple fronts as he attempts to implement EU diktats related to nitrogen, methane, and other climate change boogeymen.

This has resulted in widespread farmer protests, one of which saw police open fire on a slowly-moving tractor driven by a 16-year-old-boy, and the rise of a pro-farmer political party, the BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer–Citizen Movement, or BBB), which recently won provincial elections in every region of the Netherlands and is set to become the largest party in the Dutch senate.

Popular resistance and political defeat have not stopped the VVD’s governing coalition from pushing on with the green agenda, however. Reports indicate that it is looking at supplementing its efforts to forcibly buy out many farmers with restrictions on the number of livestock that can be grazed in a given amount of space – which would of course render many farms unviable.

Making Way for Migrants.

The two-cows-per-field proposal has leaked as negotiations between farmers and the governing class are ongoing,

“I am incredibly disappointed that there is a leak. I don’t know where it came from, but it is bad because it is not helpful to the process,” seethed Piet Adema, the government minister for agriculture, in comments to lawmakers, evidently preferring that the public be kept in the dark about such things.

“We are still negotiating. Everything is still in motion,” he insisted.

Some aren’t so sure that climate change is the only motivation, however. Leading pro-farmer activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek believes it is less concerned with climate change than it is with acquiring more land to build housing for North African and other migrants, who have been arriving in the densely-populated country en masse for years.

Indeed, after the courts blocked construction projects on grounds that they would produce emissions violating binding climate agreements, Prime Minister Rutte warned they would not be able to proceed until emissions are reduced elsewhere – and that means dropping the hammer on farmers.



