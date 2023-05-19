‘Mystery’ 50% Spike in Heart Arrhythmia Puts 1 in 45 At Risk of Stroke.





There has been an “astonishing” increase in the number of people with atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeats, or heart arrhythmia) since 2013.

A British Heart Foundation analysis of data from Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has put the number of people with atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia, at over 1.5 million for the first time, with fears that around 270,000 more people also have the condition but are undiagnosed.

Even without these hundreds of thousands of suspected cases, the 1.5 million figure means that somewhere around one in every 45 people in Britain have the condition, putting them at risk of blood clots that could cause debilitating or even deadly strokes.

“A Quite Astonishing Rise”

“These figures show a quite astonishing rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation,” said Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, the British Heart Foundation’s medical director, in comments reported by Comcast-owned Sky News.

All told, atrial fibrillation cases are up by around 50 per cent since 2013, with Sky News offering little by way of explanation for the phenomenon but suggesting it is “likely” due to “better recognition and diagnosis of the condition.”

“What remains troubling is the sheer number of people who are undiagnosed and unaware that they are living with a heightened risk of stroke. Finding people with this hidden threat must remain a priority,” he added.

The growing number of people with heart conditions may prove to be good business for some, however, with Pfizer recently buying up Arena Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company that has focused in part on cardiovascular and inflammatory medicines.

In October 2022, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, citing a study showing an 84 percent increase in the incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18 to 39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.



