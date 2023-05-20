Bakhmut Falls.





Despite over nine months of repelling many Russia military and mercenary incursions, the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is believed to have fallen into the hands of Vladimir Putin’s forces. Billions of western aid dollars have flowed into President Zelensky’s country, though questions remain as to whether or not much of the cash has been reaching its intended targets.

The Russian ‘Wagner’ mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday: “Today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken… We completely took the whole city, from house to house.” The Russian defense ministry concurred, stating: “As a result of offensive actions by Wagner assault units, supported by artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of Artyomovsk has been completed.”

Bakhmut has been the stage for the largest battle of the 21st century, with around 120,000 troops deployed in total, and tens of thousands dead. In March, Ukrainian President Zelensky said the fall of Bakhmut would represent an “open road”.

“We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction,” he told CNN.

During a trip to Washington, D.C. in December 2022, he called the city “the fortress of our morale”.



