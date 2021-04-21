Border Patrol Continues Intercepting Murderers, Child Sex Offenders At US Border.

Border Patrol continues to intercept criminals – including felons convicted for homicide and sexual assault – attempting to cross the U.S. border.

An April 20th Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release details how Texas officials arrested two illegal aliens previously convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and attempted homicide:

Last night, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents arrested a male Mexican national near Donna, Texas. Record Checks revealed the subject, later identified as Adrian Munoz-Zamarripa, was previously arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Edinburg, Texas, for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to five years confinement.

Within an hour, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of seven migrants south of McAllen, Texas. During processing, agents discovered that one subject, a Honduran national, had a prior arrest by the Prince Georges County Police Department in Maryland in 2006. He was convicted of 2nd degree attempted murder and sentenced to 20 years confinement.

The arrest follow several CBP press releases documenting a steady flow of criminals attempting to breach the U.S. border – a regular occurrence under the Biden regime.