Peter Daszak Headlined Wuhan Lab Conference 2 Months Before Serving On World Health Organization COVID-19 Origins Team.

The unearthed event follows extensive National Pulse reporting on Daszak’s conflicts of interest with the Chinese Communist Party and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, believed by many to be the source of COVID-19. Aided by taxpayer-funded grants from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Daszak’s nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to collaborate on “killer” bat coronavirus research.

Adding to a long list of conflicts that prevented Daszak from serving as an impartial World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 investigator, The National Pulse can also reveal that he spoke at a conference hosted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology roughly two months before he visited the facility to conduct the WHO inquiry in February. Daszak had served on the WHO COVID-19 origins team since January.

The conference – the 9th International Symposium on Emerging Viral Diseases – was hosted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology and “Bat woman” Shi Zhengli, who describes Daszak as her “longtime collaborator,” served as the “chairperson” of the conference. The three-day event starting November 26, 2020 “was conducted in the form of a combination of on-site reports and online reports,” according to an online summary.

The Wuhan lab’s website also details Shi’s speech opening the event:

Shi Zhengli delivered a speech at the opening ceremony and extended a warm welcome to the experts and representatives who attended the meeting and online. She emphasized that the emerging viral disease represented by the new coronavirus pneumonia is a common test faced by all countries in the world. Although rapid progress has been made in the research of the new crown virus in the past ten months, the current understanding of this virus is still very limited.

Also speaking at the Chinese Communist Party-run lab’s event was Vincent Munster, the Virus Ecology Chief for Fauci’s NIAID.