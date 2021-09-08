WATCH: NatGeo Documentary Lauds Embattled Fauci, Stars George Bush & Bill Gates.

A new National Geographic chronicling the life and career of Anthony Fauci featuring interviews with Bill Gates and former President George W. Bush is set to be released on September 10th.

The hagiographic film, which also includes exclusive interviews with Fauci, his wife, and his children, praises the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director as “one of our most vital public servants, whose work saved millions while he faced threats from anonymous adversaries” in its summary:

“With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became America’s most unlikely cultural icon during COVID-19. A world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C., he has valiantly overseen the U.S. response to 50 years’ worth of epidemics, including HIV/AIDS, SARS and Ebola. FAUCI is an unprecedented portrait of one of our most vital public servants, whose work saved millions while he faced threats from anonymous adversaries.”

The documentary comes amidst controversy over Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency’s documented relationship – via personnel and funding –with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Chinese Communist Party-controlled lab is believed by many, including the former Director of National Intelligence and Center for Disease Control and Prevention Chief, to be the source of COVID-19.

The documentary, however, portrays the criticism of Fauci in a different light.

“When COVID hit, he became this target,” a narrator posits in a recently released trailer.

“I don’t understand the hate that people have,” Fauci’s wife Christine Grady, NIH Clinical Center Bioethics Department Chief, laments before former President Bush adds “Fauci says here are the facts, and here’s my recommendation for a way forward.”

“If you’re a public servant, you don’t do it because you want to make money,” former Obama-era National Security Advisor Susan Rice comments despite Fauci’s position as the highest-paid federal government employee.