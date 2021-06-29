LISTEN: Fauci-Funded Researcher Describes Search for Virus That ‘Infects Human Cells’.

An unearthed interview featuring Dr. Ralph Baric reveals the Fauci-funded researcher collaborating with EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak and the Wuhan Institute of Virology to identify “SARS-like coronaviruses that can initiate infection of human cells and use human entry components.”

“We have a grant with EcoHealth, Peter Daszak and EcoHealth, and Zhengli Shi at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan,” the notorious “gain-of-function” research advocate revealed while speaking on the podcast “This Week In Virology” in January 2020.

“The main goal of that grant was to try to find the bookend of other SARS-like coronaviruses that can initiate infection of human cells and use human entry components – human receptors to get into cells. And so we had hypothesized that there were SARS viruses out there that were 20, 25, 30 percent different but could still use the human receptors to get in,” Baric added.

“That was the goal of the grant, and we were running around looking in caves and isolating viruses from bats,” Baric explains about his collaboration with China’s “bat lady” and the recently-recused Lancet COVID-19 origins investigator.

While Baric doesn’t explicitly name the funder of the grant, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) has supported nearly 200 studies authored by Daszak and Baric, including a $3.7 million grant – “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” – to Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance beginning in 2013.

The unearthed comments follow a separate admission from Baric that Fauci’s NIAID backed a study focusing on viruses “program[ing] entry into human cells” conducted alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The podcast also expands upon the ties between Baric and the now-disgraced Daszak, who defended Baric manipulating coronaviruses to “infect human cells” with “pandemic potential” in a 2015 Nature article.