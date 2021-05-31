REVEALED: Fauci Has Been Working on ‘Life Philosophy’ Book to be Released in Months.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to release a book – Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward – on November 2nd, 2021.

The work, which will divulge to readers the “life philosophy” of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director whose financial and personnel ties to the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology have come under increased scrutiny, describes itself as “centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews.”

The 80-page book will be published under the auspices of The National Geographic Society – the same outlet Fauci participated in an exclusive interview with in early 2020 to allege that there was “no scientific evidence [that] the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab.”

Available for preorder at $18.00 per copy, a brief overview reveals how “in his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by” in the book. The summary continues:

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times.

With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind– AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19–Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.

Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

The book deal follows Fauci repeatedly flip-flopping on the origins of COVID-19 along with National Pulse reports linking the NIAID Director to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – believed by many to the be the source of COVID-19 – despite his insistence otherwise. What’s more, an increasingly large cohort of Republican lawmakers has begun calling for his removal from his current position at the NIAID and the Biden White House.