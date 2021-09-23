EXC: Fauci Authored Article For Wuhan Lab Collaborator Peter Daszak.





Despite Anthony Fauci’s attempts to distance his agency from EcoHealth Alliance, the Peter Daszak-led group collaborating on coronavirus research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The National Pulse can reveal that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director has been published in the controversial organization’s scientific journal.

Fauci authored an article for Volume 10 the EcoHealth Journal, whose Editor-in-Chief is Daszak, in March 2013. Of the 18 stories included in the issue, Fauci’s article was selected as the “cover story,” as the piece’s accompanying artwork was featured on the front page of the magazine.

The article – “Dengue: The Continual Re-Emergence of a Centuries-Old Disease” – counts two additional National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) officials as authors: Senior Scientific Advisor David Morens and Chief of Staff Greg Folkers.

The article was published roughly one year before Fauci’s NIAID inaugurated the controversial “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” grant, which ultimately led to U.S. taxpayer dollars funding collaborative research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The two-century-old American emergence of dengue is an interesting starting point for considering determinants of emerging infectious diseases that occur today,” the article begins its overview of the viral disease.

The article stresses that the virus entered and spread throughout America via travelers from the Caribbean islands: “As early as the eighteenth century, dengue was being spread by human travel and was being introduced into new locales such as Philadelphia by the importation of both mosquitoes and infected crews and passengers arriving from Caribbean islands.”

The piece reiterates that American epidemics can often trace their roots to other countries:

“Dengue and yellow fever usually began in residential areas close to the docks, only occurred in the summer months, were repeatedly associated with concomitant Caribbean island epidemics, and such epidemics seem to have been most pronounced in places, like Philadelphia, where fresh water was scarce and expensive, leading to on premise storage of potable water, an ideal environment for Aedes oviposition (egg-depositing).”

Fauci’s featured publication in the EcoHealth journal undercuts his repeated claims that the NIAID didn’t support the group’s research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In addition to top Wuhan lab personnel describing Daszak as a “longtime collaborator,” The National Pulse has also uncovered Fauci’s repeated attendance at events hosted by EcoHealth such as “Zika virus: A Pandemic in Progress.”

Fauci and Daszak were also co-panelists at a 2017 Consortium of Universities for Global Health conference where Daszak admitted that NIAID funded his “work on coronaviruses in China.”

