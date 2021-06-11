EXC: As Trump Banned China Travel, Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Studies Calling for ‘Collaboration.’

Washington, D.C. – As Donald Trump blocked China travel to the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was funding studies authored by Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers pushing for closer collaboration between the U.S. government and Chinese Communist Party, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

Published on February 3rd 2020, the paper entitled Synergistic China–US Ecological Research is Essential for Global Emerging Infectious Disease Preparedness was authored by researchers from the notorious EcoHealth Alliance and several Chinese Communist Party-run scientific institutions, including the Wuhan lab.

EcoHealth Alliance – run by self-declared “killer” virus creator Peter Daszak – and the Wuhan lab have both come under increased scrutiny for their potential role in the creation of COVID-19 as well as the cover-up of its true origins.

The 14-page paper was the culmination of two-year collaborative project between Chinese and U.S. researchers involving two workshops on “Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution of Infectious Diseases” in Shenzhen, China and the University of California Berkeley in 2018.

“The workshop has two objectives,” a summary notes before explaining:

The first objective is to review recent progress in ecology and infectious disease research and identify key gaps in data, information, and knowledge. The second objective is to identify research priority areas and discuss possible mechanisms for joint, international cooperation on research and education activities in ecology and infectious disease research.

The paper – which was published in EcoHealth Alliance’s official journal “EcoHealth” – asserts that collaboration between the U.S. and China is key to stopping future pandemics.

“International cooperation, particularly between China and the USA, is essential to fully engage the resources and scientific strengths necessary to add this ecological emphasis to the pandemic preparedness strategy,” it posits.

“The global nature of emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats indicates the critical role of international cooperation, particularly spearheaded by China and the USA, in emerging infectious disease (EID) preparedness,” the paper adds before calling for the two countries to form a “united front for research”:

“The world would be much better equipped for curbing the next pandemic, if China and the USA provided a united front for research and progress toward EID preparedness.”

The paper concludes that “China is the logical next step for the global health community’s major investment in disease ecology training, given its well-developed scientific infrastructure, current investments in basic science, virology, and biotechnology.”

In reality, many scientists have pointed to taxpayer-funded collaboration between EcoHealth Alliance and its Wuhan lab partner as potentially responsible for spawning COVID-19. Several authors of the paper were recipients of grants from National Institutes of Health (NIH), including one researcher form Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy of Infectious Diseases:

Heidi Brown was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award number K01AI101224;

Wayne M. Getz was additionally supported by NIH GM117617 and NSF EEID 1617982;

and Mike Boots was additionally supported by NIH/ GM122061 and BBSRC BB/L010879/1.

The NIAID-funded paper also includes a host of scientists from Chinese Communist Party-controlled institutions. Notably, Shi Zhengli – who has been dubbed “bat lady” for her work on SARS-like coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – was listed as co-author.

Dr. Fauci recently attempted to distance himself from having ever funded her experiments during a hearing with Senator Rand Paul. Researchers from the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Ministry of Education, and five universities are also co-authors.