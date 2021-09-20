INVESTIGATION: U.S. Has Funded Over 250 Studies for Chinese Communist Military Researchers.





Various National Institutes of Health agencies – including Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – have funded over 250 studies authored by researchers at institutions controlled by China’s People’s Liberation Army, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

Following a unique investigation into the origins of scientific research papers, the whopping level of collaboration with the Chinese military will further concerns in the United States that the political class has surrendered to the Chinese Communist Party. Last week it emerged that the ranking General in the U.S. Armed Forces agreed to tip off China in advance of a U.S.-led attack.

The unearthed studies, from the National Institutes (NIH) online database, expand upon the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology unearthed by The National Pulse.

U.S. Taxpayers Funding the People’s Liberation Army.

Of 265 studies identified by The National Pulse, the Chinese military entity most frequently appearing on studies funded by the NIH is the Beijing-based PLA General Hospital, a subsidiary of the army’s Joint Logistics Support Force of the Central Military Commission.

A now-deleted informational site about the facility notes it is “the largest comprehensive hospital in the whole army” that is “responsible for the medical and health care tasks of the leaders of the state and the military commission.”

A study – “Kras-Deficient T Cells Attenuate Graft-versus-Host Disease but Retain Graft-versus-Leukemia Activity” – has two researchers from the PLA General Hospital named as authors while noting “this work was supported in part by National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Grant AI079087 (to D.W.).”

Several other hospitals under the PLA’s extensive network – including branches 85, 306, 307, 401, 455, and 960 – have seen their researchers listed as authors on studies designated in the NIH database as receiving “research support” from the federal agency.

Examples of studies include “Spinal Cord Lateral Hemisection and Asymmetric Behavioral Assessments in Adult Rats,” which lists two researchers from the 960th PLA Hospital under the army’s Joint Logistics Support Force despite receiving funding from the NIH and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Similarly, researchers from the Wuhan General Hospital of China’s PLA – located in the city hosting the lab believed to be the source of COVID-19 – have also co-authored NIH-funded studies.

A 2015 study – “Differences in the distribution, phenotype and gene expression of subretinal microglia/macrophages in C57BL/6N (Crb1 rd8/rd8) versus C57BL6/J (Crb1 wt/wt) mice” – notes that “support for this work was provided by NIH grant 1R01EY022652” in addition to listing a researcher from the Wuhan General Hospital of Guangzhou Military Command as an author.

Researchers from PLA-run universities including the Second, Third, and Fourth Military Medical Universities and Third and Fifth PLA Medical Centers also appear on NIH-funded studies.

The findings align with the Chinese Communist Party’s doctrine of Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) as outlined by the U.S. State Department:

Under MCF, the CCP is acquiring the intellectual property, key research, and technological advances of the world’s citizens, researchers, scholars, and private industry in order to advance the CCP’s military aims. […] Its goal is to enable the PRC to develop the most technologically advanced military in the world. As the name suggests, a key part of MCF is the elimination of barriers between China’s civilian research and commercial sectors, and its military and defense industrial sectors. The CCP is implementing this strategy, not just through its own research and development efforts, but also by acquiring and diverting the world’s cutting-edge technologies – including through theft – in order to achieve military dominance.

The National Pulse has previously exposed NIH Director Francis Collins’s advisory role with a controversial, Chinese military-linked genomics firm and his agency’s collaborative agreements with another military-linked entity, the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

The full list of studies is listed below, along with their dates and web links to the source:

