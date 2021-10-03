Wuhan Lab Journal Edited By U.S. Officials, Published Dozens Of Studies From China’s Military.





Virologica Sinica – the scientific journal affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – has published dozens of studies authored by Chinese researchers working for the Communist regime’s People’s Liberation Army.

The academic journal counts the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s top bat coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli – known as “bat woman” – as its Editor-in-Chief.

Nine additional researchers from the controversial lab, which many scientists and government officials believe is the source of COVID-19, serve on its editorial board.

The National Pulse now can reveal that the journal has published dozens of studies listing individuals employed by Chinese military-controlled institutions. For several years, the journal has enlisted researchers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hospital 307, General Hospital, Third Military Medical University, and Fourth Military Medical University to even assist with its editorial and review process.

Studies published in Virologica Sinica, including those focused on COVID-19, also count Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers alongside researchers from the PLA’s General Hospital of Central and Southern Theater Command as authors.

Among the entities authors published in Virologica Sinica work for are the Institute of Military Medicine, First, Second, Fourth, and Fifth Military Medical University – all of which are controlled by the PLA.

Several studies, including those constructing “recombined” viruses, counting authors from China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences have been published in the journal.

Researchers working for Wuhan-based institutes, such as Wuhan University, have seen their studies carried out in conjunction with the Wuhan General Hospital of Guangzhou Command of PLA published in Virologica Sinica.

Authors from the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) of the Southern, Central, and Northern Theatre Commands of the PLA are also among the authors published in Virologica Sinica. Additionally, researchers from several institutes part of a PLA-run hospital network such as the Department of Emergency at the 171st Hospital of the PLA and the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the 307th Hospital of the PLA have been published in the journal.

The National Pulse has previously reported that officials working at Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have served on the journal’s editorial board.

The journal has also repeatedly published studies carrying out gain-of-function research, supporting claims that Fauci lied about his National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency’s involvement with the risky form of research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A 2017 article from Virologica Sinica notes:

“To identify the DENV entry factors, Amara’s group carried out a gain-of-function complementary DNA(cDNA) screen for host proteins that allow the minimally susceptible cell line 293T to be infectable by DENV (Carnec et al., 2015)”

“Simultaneous gain-of-function and loss-of-function assays were performed by transfecting cells with or without related miRNA inhibitors. After 24 h, Act-D was added into the culture medium,” another study notes. An additional study references the practice, commenting “two main approaches can be undertaken in such screens: gain-of-function, in which a library of overexpressed proteins is used in order to induce or amplify restriction.”

The unearthed ties between the Wuhan Institute of Virology-controlled journal and the PLA underscore the working relationship the lab, which has received millions in funding from Anthony Fauci, retains with China’s military.



