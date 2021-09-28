SCALP: Lancet Scrubs ENTIRE COVID Origins Investigation Team After National Pulse Exposés.





The Lancet medical journal scrubbed its COVID-19 origins investigation team, led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, following several National Pulse exposés revealing the group’s conflict of interest with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party.

The defunct committee – “Origins, Early Spread of the Pandemic, and One Health Solutions to Future Pandemic Threats” – was one of 12 task forces operating as part of the broader Lancet COVID-19 commission. Its termination follows the recusal of Daszak – a “longtime collaborator” of the Wuhan Institute of Virology – from his role as the task force leader.

The announcement follows The National Pulse unearthing a video of Daszak admitting Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded his “work on coronaviruses on China,” the latest of several exclusive reports documenting Daszak’s conflicts of interest.

Since early February, The National Pulse has highlighted Daszak’s collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – believed by many including former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield to be the source of COVID-19 – for nearly two decades.

Daszak, who has led conferences sponsored by Chinese Communist Party-run scientific organizations, has also co-authored studies funded by the Chinese government and participated in conferences conducted by state-run media outlets. Daszak has also claimed that people “misunderstand the Chinese government” while defending the regime’s handling of COVID-19.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the COVID-19 commission’s Chairman Jeffrey Sachs attributed the move to EcoHealth Alliance’s aforementioned conflicts of interest.

“I just didn’t want a task force that was so clearly involved with one of the main issues of this whole search for the origins, which was EcoHealth Alliance.”

Sachs himself has a long history of collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party, including working with several Chinese Communist Party influence groups including those with ties to Hunter Biden and has voiced his opposition to "confronting China" while contributing to Chinese state-run media outlets.




