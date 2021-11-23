REVEALED: Jan 6 Commission FABRICATED Whereabouts of Willard Hotel ‘War Room’ Attendee in Subpoena, Evidence Shows.





Tollbooth records belonging to former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik place him 300 miles away from the infamous January 5th meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., with a legal letter (below) seen by The National Pulse accusing Rep. Bernie Thompson’s commission of fabricating the evidence.

Thompson’s Jan. 6th commission recently subpoenaed Kerik, a close associate of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Their letter asserted:

The Select Committee’s investigation and public accounts have revealed credible evidence of your involvement in the events within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry. You reportedly participated in a meeting on January 5, 2021 at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C., in which Rudolph Giuliani, Stephen Bannon, John Eastman, and others discussed options for overturning the results of the November 2020 election such as, among other things, pressuring Vice President Pence not to certify the electoral college results…

Kerik’s lawyers at the Parlatore Law Group struck back Tuesday, however, insisting:

We knew from the time that we received the subpoena that this was a false allegation, as Mr. Kerik never participated in any such meeting. He wasn't even in Washington DC, as he was in New York dealing with a family medical emergency. While we knew at the time that the claim was false, we later found out that it was actually a fabrication. This passage in your letter had a footnote, citing two sources for this allegation, Bob Woodward's book, Peril, as well as a Washington Post article. However, a review of both cites quickly demonstrates that no such allegation was ever made. The Washington Post article does discuss Mr. Kerik's involvement in investigating fraud, but makes no mention of this alleged meeting, whereas Woodward's book does not claim that Mr. Kerik was at the meeting. In fact, a text search of Woodward's book reveals that the word "Kerik" isn't even mentioned once.

Members of the January 6th commission claimed to have “credible evidence” proving that Kerik was at the Willard Hotel in Washington on January 5th. In fact, no such evidence exists, further underlining the farcical nature of the commission and its fishing exercise against leading right-wing figures.

Last week The National Pulse revealed the January 6th Commission chairman has decades-long ties to violent, secessionist groups, while others such as Elaine Luria and Adam Schiff have substantial ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“The United States Congress puts out a press release and says that I’m going to be investigated, and I’m being subpoenaed, based on a meeting that I attended on Jan. 5th with Steve Bannon, Mayor Giuliani and Dr. Eastman and maybe some other people,” Kerik said in a statement.

“I was not at a meeting on Jan 5. [Bennie Thompson] made a false statement.” he continued.

In fact, the EZPASS toll payment system in Kerik’s vehicle showed he traveled north on the I-95 from Washington, D.C. the evening of Jan. 4th. He entered Delaware at or around 7:13pm that evening. At 8:36pm, Kerik took the last exit on the New Jersey Turnpike before entering the New York City suburbs, where he resides.

The following day, Jan. 5th when Kerik is alleged to be at the Willard Hotel near the White House, toll records show he was crossing the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan twice: once at 5:39am and again at 2:24pm.

Kerik left New York late on the night of Jan. 5th. He paid a toll in northern Maryland at 11:51pm, and his last between Maryland and Washington at 12:40am on Jan. 6th.

Kay Smythe contributed to this report.




