



Former advisor to President Trump, Stephen K. Bannon, has filed a motion to the U.S. district court in order for documents related to his contempt of Congress case to be released publicly. The motion was filed in opposition to the court’s protective order for discovery, which currently prevents both the defense and prosecution from releasing evidence or documents to the public.

In a statement provided on behalf of Bannon to the Washington Post, he said, “In the opposition filed today, Mr. Bannon asked the judge to follow the normal process and allow unfettered access to and use of t he documents. Members of the public should make their own independent judgement as to whether the U.S. Department of Justice is committed to a just result based upon all the facts.”

On Nov. 12th, Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to appear before the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6th. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers for Bannon argued the government has not offered any reason for why the documents being used for his case should be withheld from the public.

“The Government offered no reason why it wanted to limit Mr. Bannon’s attorneys in their use of the documents to prepare a defense,” they further stated to the Washington Post.

Bannon’s legal team have further argued that the case would be more complicated should they agree to the prosecution’s protective order for discovery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda R. Vaughn said there are “less than 20 documents” to be provided. Evan Concoran, Bannon’s attorney, told reporters that there would likely be a need for the defense to locate more documents and witnesses.

Members of the investigating committee for Jan. 6th said they are interested in questioning Bannon regarding a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the commission fabricated the whereabouts of New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. Kerik and his lawyers from the Parlatore Law Group received a letter from the committee, citing “credible evidence” that he was involved in a meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5th.

The “evidence” used by the committee was quickly debunked as tollbooth records proved that Kerik was 300 miles away from the Willard on Jan. 5th.

The National Pulse has further revealed that the Jan. 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has decades-long ties to violent, secessionist groups. Other members of the committee, such as Elaine Luria and Adam Schiff have substantial financial and influential ties to the Chinese Communist Party, respectively.

Prior to entering his plea of not guilty, Bannon stated that his case would be fought publicly on behalf of every American who “likes freedom of speech and liberty,

“Not just Trump people and not just conservatives – every progressive, every liberal in this country that likes freedom of speech and liberty should be fighting for this case. That’s why I’m here today: for everybody. I’m never going to back down.”



