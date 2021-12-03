VIDEO: CNN Staff Compared Cuomo to Weinstein, Admitted Coverage Was Not ‘News First’.





Project Veritas has released another undercover video of CNN’s technical director, Charlie Chester, discussing the conflict of interest between now-suspended anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo seven months prior to Chris Cuomo’s suspension in December 2021.

The full video follows this article.

Chester states that CNN’s Jeff Zucker no longer allowed Chris Cuomo to interview Andrew Cuomo on air, because “they” are saying it is a “conflict of interest, which is bulls*t.” He goes on to say that CNN doesn’t want to be seen as playing favorites or downplaying Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment and coverup of care home deaths related to COVID-19.

But when asked if CNN is really sticking to their public narrative of not playing favorites and downplaying the accusations leveled against Gov. Cuomo, Chester responds, “no.”

Later in the video, Rachelle Hoffman, a graphics producer for CNN, states Gov. Cuomo’s reputation for being a “piece of sh*t manager, boss, governor” is an open secret in the media industry. She compares Gov. Cuomo to Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly, both of whom have been convicted of sexual assault against women and minors.

She goes on to say that Gov. Cuomo’s reputation is an “open” but “quiet” secret, noting that “those that know to whisper and turn the other way… that’s nothing new.”

The subsequent revelations suggest that CNN was more than aware of Gov. Cuomo’s behavior against women and negative reputation, and were covering up these behaviors as part on their ongoing news cycle.

Watch the video here:



The bias of CNN’s news cycle is well known, as Project Veritas has released videos of Chester describing how the left-leaning news network pushes pro-Biden rhetoric. He has also cited CNN as the reason that President Trump was not elected to office.

Congressman Matt Gaetz has also been purposefully attacked by CNN, proving the pro-Democrat lobbying behaviors of the so-called media organization. CNN has repeatedly and consistently published false information on Republican leaders in order to push their far-left agenda.



