



A clear majority of U.S. voters believe that Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, should be impeached for his role in suppressing critical information pertaining to the Biden family’s business activities, as revealed by his son Hunter’s lost computer, dubbed ‘the laptop/hard drive from hell’.

Editor's Note: The National Pulse was one of the first of two news organizations in the world to corroborate the existence and veracity of Hunter's hard drive. We maintain an archive of news reports from the drive – more scoops than any other outlet – here.

Almost two-thirds of likely U.S. voters – exactly 60 percent – surveyed by Rasmussen Reports answered “[y]es” to the question “[s]hould Congress begin impeachment proceedings against Antony Blinken?” Notably, a majority of voters from both political parties concur, with 51 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans answering “yes.”

Only 25 percent of those surveyed answered “no,” including fewer than one-third of Democrat voters and just 20 percent of Republicans.

Maintaining Security Clearances.

Rasmussen also posed the question, “[s]hould the officials who signed an open letter falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation” lose their security clearance?”

A larger majority of 63 percent of those surveyed answered “[y]es” to that question once again, including a whopping 58 percent of Democrats and, once again, 73 percent of Republicans.

Just 15 percent answered “no.” That includes one-sixth of Democrats and 13 percent of Republicans.

Harm to Democracy.

The same Rasmussen survey asked: “[which] was more harmful to democracy? Russian agents interfering in the 2016 presidential election or U.S. intelligence officials interfering in the 2020 presidential election?”

Just under two-thirds – 58 percent – answered that U.S. intelligence officials interfering was more harmful. That includes 73 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of Democrats.

In fact, three percent more Democrats believe that U.S. intelligence officers interfering caused more harm to America than “Russian agents.”

Scandals Involving Joe Biden.

The last question by Rasmussen Reports asked: “[i]s the news media giving too much coverage or not enough coverage to scandals involving Joe Biden?”

A majority of Americans – 52 percent – answered “not enough,” including one-third of Democrat voters. Notably, more Democrats answered there is “not enough” attention given to Joe Biden’s scandals than answered “too much” – 27 percent.

Republicans, however, were more certain of the lack of journalistic interest in Joe Biden’s scandals, with a large majority of 74 percent answered “not enough.”

Blinken’s Alleged Involvement.

This survey was conducted shortly after allegations surfaced that Secretary of State Blinken penned a letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story to be Russian “interfer[ence] in our democracy.”

Blinken has hitherto denied the allegations, including under oath before Congress. However, the Republican Senator for Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, has since revealed, “because of more information that’s come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden.”

The claims have been further supported by one of the letter’s signatories, a former deputy CIA director and acting CIA director, Michael Morrell, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee that “an Oct. 17 call with Blinken had ‘absolutely’ triggered his interest in coordinating the letter.”



