Rep. Matt Gaetz Assaulted at Florida Festival by Occult-Inspired Biden Donor.





Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL) recounted on Tuesday how a “resistance” activist and Joe Biden donor assaulted him and his wife while the couple attended a wine and food festival in Walton, Florida.

“This past Saturday my wife Ginger and I attended the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival,” said Rep. Gaetz in a statement, explaining: “…we were enjoying catching up with new friends and old, and folks recognized me, and so we were taking pictures and having polite conversations. And as I was chatting with one gentleman, a lady threw a drink on the both of us. She was promptly arrested. I want to thank the folks at the Walton County Sheriff’s office who ensured that this did not escalate and that everyone is kept safe.”

The assailant is believed to be Selena Jo Chambers, 41 years old, who has since locked all her social media accounts.

Rep. Gaetz’s video on the incident, below, asserts that Chambers is a “resistance” writer, Joe Biden donor, and even potentially an occultist.

She wrote about the subject in a series about using “psychoanalysis, Sadeianism, occultism, mythology” and other practices for “Women’s Surrealist Survival.”

The full video from Congressman Gaetz can be viewed below.

BREAKING: Tallahassee Woman Arrested and Charged with Assaulting Congressman Matt Gaetz on Saturday Evening, Gaetz Issues Statement in Response “I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order… pic.twitter.com/lXccJypznU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 2, 2023



